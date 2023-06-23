Bully Ray Compares WWE's Bloodline Storyline To The Young And The Restless

The Bloodline storyline in WWE has certainly provided us with plenty of twists and turns. Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce" only to turn on the Tribal Chief; Jimmy and Jey Uso giving into their cousin's every manipulation until they could no longer take it.

One could even say it resembles a soap opera, which Bully Ray agrees with, and this week on "Busted Open Radio," likened it to a show that has been airing since 1973.

"Well, let's take a look at afternoon soap operas ... Aren't they constantly introducing new characters?" Ray began. "You always have the core, like I remember 'The Young and the Restless.'"

Since The Bloodline storyline began, we've seen new characters introduced, ranging from non-family (Zayn) to family (Solo Sikoa), and Bully believes now that The Usos are out, it could be time to think about bringing another fresh face in.

"They always had the core, and then they always introduced new characters," he continued. "It could be time for some new characters within The Bloodline. This family is very large." As we've recently learned, they will be at war with one another at Money in the Bank on July 1 as The Usos will battle Reigns and Sikoa.

"The Enforcer" has proven himself to Roman on multiple occasions, but received a superkick for his troubles courtesy of his brothers last Friday night. So will the two remaining members eventually turn to others? If so, there's a certain WWE Hall of Famer that could be introduced — one who happens to have very personal ties.

"There are many, many members of this Bloodline that we might not have been exposed to yet," Ray added. "Who is Jimmy's, Jey's, and Solo's father? Rikishi."

