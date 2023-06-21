Paul Heyman Calls Sami Zayn A 'Wannabe' Who's Simply Kevin Owens' Best Friend
Following the events of this past Friday's "WWE Smackdown" that saw The Usos superkick Roman Reigns and leave The Bloodline, arguably one of the greatest factions of all time is now in the midst of a civil war. It will all come to a head at Money In The Bank on July 1 in London, England when "The Tribal Chief" teams with Solo Sikoa to take on the twin brothers in a deeply personal tag team match. And while discussing who is to blame for this dissension in the family, Paul Heyman had some words to share about Sami Zayn.
While filling in for Seth "Freakin" Rollins as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show," Heyman addressed the possibility that Jey Uso's decision to turn on "The Head of the Table" had something to do with Zayn. After all, the Undisputed Tag Team Champion has been in Jey's ear for some time saying that he deserves better. At the same time, "The Wiseman" discounted the former "Honorary Uce" as a "wannabe.
Heyman's Take On Zayn
"Schmooley is a schmuck," said Heyman. "He's a wannabe. He will go through life as Kevin Owens' best friend. The whole thing with Sami was about acceptance. [He was] the kid at school that wanted to sit with those kids because those kids are the cool kids. Those kids are the accepted kids. Those kids are the relevant kids. Sami was the irrelevant kid that wanted to sit at the relevant table. And now that he's out of the honorary position of being an 'Honorary Uce,' he's irrelevant again."
With Zayn now out of The Bloodline, Heyman says, "Good riddance to bad judgment."
However, the effects of that bad judgment are still being felt today and will definitely be felt in The O2 Arena in just over a week. But knowing the prolific advocate, he likely has a few plans in his back pocket to ensure his safety in this Bloodline Civil War.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.