Paul Heyman Calls Sami Zayn A 'Wannabe' Who's Simply Kevin Owens' Best Friend

"Schmooley is a schmuck," said Heyman. "He's a wannabe. He will go through life as Kevin Owens' best friend. The whole thing with Sami was about acceptance. [He was] the kid at school that wanted to sit with those kids because those kids are the cool kids. Those kids are the accepted kids. Those kids are the relevant kids. Sami was the irrelevant kid that wanted to sit at the relevant table. And now that he's out of the honorary position of being an 'Honorary Uce,' he's irrelevant again."

With Zayn now out of The Bloodline, Heyman says, "Good riddance to bad judgment."

However, the effects of that bad judgment are still being felt today and will definitely be felt in The O2 Arena in just over a week. But knowing the prolific advocate, he likely has a few plans in his back pocket to ensure his safety in this Bloodline Civil War.

