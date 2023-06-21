Jeff Hardy Temporarily Written Off AEW TV Due To Inability To Get Into Canada

Some fans may have been surprised to see The Hardys suffer a loss to The Gunns on Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," but according to a new report there's a necessary reason behind the outcome, and the beating The Hardys suffered afterward at the hands of Bullet Club Gold's Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns.

According to Fightful Select, the postmatch angle on "Dynamite" is intended to write Jeff Hardy off of AEW programming while the company is running its tour of Canada. Jeff is unable to enter the country due to his history of run-ins with law enforcement. The most recent was a D.U.I. case in Florida that stemmed from a traffic stop in June 2022 that resulted in Jeff's arrest. A plea agreement in February allowed him to avoid any further jail time. It was his third D.U.I. arrest since 2019.

AEW suspended Jeff Hardy following his most recent arrest. After that case was closed, he returned to "Dynamite" in April and reunited with his brother Matt. Their defeat on Wednesday's "Dynamite" is their first loss in tag team action since they reformed.

AEW's summer tour of Canada begins with Saturday night's "Collision" from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. AEW will not hold another show in the United States until it holds "Dynamite" at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on July 19.