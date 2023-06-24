Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Officially Getting WWE Women's Tag Team Title Shot At MITB

In the wake of Liv Morgan's return to WWE television on last night's "WWE SmackDown," her return to in-ring competition is now set for next Saturday at Money in the Bank in London, England. Morgan will team alongside Raquel Rodriguez to challenge Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey in an attempt to win back the titles that she and Rodriguez never lost.

The match was made official on today's "SmackDown Lowdown," though the challenge was laid out on last night's episode when Morgan made her first onscreen appearance since suffering a shoulder injury last month. While the initial belief was that Morgan's injury was severe and could require surgery, her quick recovery indicates that was not the case. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions laid out their challenge for the titles following Baszler and Rousey's title unification match against "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. The now unified champs accepted the offer, with both women having a long history with the returning star. Most notably, Morgan feuded with both Rousey and Baszler over the "SmackDown" Women's Championship frequently throughout the second half of 2022.

Rousey and Baszler are celebrating their first reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, first winning the vacant titles in a fatal-4-way tag team match on May 29. Their bout against Rodriguez and Morgan will only be their second title defense to date, and their very first to occur on a WWE Premium Live Event.