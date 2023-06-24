Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Says CM Punk's AEW Collision Promo Wasn't His Best

Considering the reaction he got online and in front of his hometown crowd, many people were very happy with the second coming of CM Punk on the debut episode of "AEW Collision." The former AEW World Champion opened the broadcast with a promo declaring his intentions with this return, and taking small jabs at the situation surrounding his last appearance in the company. However, the segment didn't necessarily land with everyone in the audience, including Freddie Prinze Jr.

On "Wrestling with Freddie," the former WWE writer/producer chimed in about the "Second City Saint's" address to the AEW faithful during the promotion's newest weekly series. While he holds the veteran performer in very high regard, especially on the mic, Prinze took Punk to task and found the lies that the wrestler asked us all to find.

"I wanted to love this promo," Prinze said. "I think CM Punk is one of the best to ever speak into a microphone, 'best' being a very short list. Maybe four dudes. I guess if you didn't see the ESPN interview, then it's a great promo. But if you did see the ESPN interview, he kept asking me to call out the lie and there were at least three of them. I don't know if the ESPN interview was out of character and this is in character, but he floats the line, so it's harder to tell. I don't want to talk smack or anything like that, but it was just weird to me... He structured the promo beautifully. The promo kicks ass. I'm just answering his question. He challenged us to find the lie, so I'm finding the lies."