Braun Strowman Voices Injury Frustrations: 'I Hate Not Being Able To Do What I Love.'

Braun Strowman is struggling with life on the injured list. The former WWE Universal Champion suffered a serious neck injury that required neck fusion surgery and vented his frustrations over his inactivity on Twitter.

"I'm not gonna lie. This is hard," Strowman wrote on social media. "I hate not being able to do what I love. Especially after it was taken away from me two years ago. Being back where I love and then again having it taken away again by things that I couldn't control yet again is hard. I just want to wrestle!"

Strowman's injury was first reported in late May, with further reports in June that Strowman had been released from the hospital following successful surgery. There is currently no word on how long Strowman will be out with injury, but it is expected to be a significant amount of time, as all creative pitches for him have been tabled.

Before the injury, Strowman was in a successful and popular tag team with Ricochet, who helped Strowman overcome his prejudice against smaller, athletic wrestlers. The team had seemingly been on track to be involved in the tag team title scene before Strowman was struck down by his neck injury. Ricochet was recently moved back to singles competition, and qualified for the upcoming men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the eponymous event in the O2 Arena in London, England on July 1 by beating The Miz on a late-May episode of "Raw."