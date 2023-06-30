Freddie Prinze Jr. Says These WWE Stars Have Surpassed Expectations

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams of their generation and there's been no doubt about their ability inside a wrestling ring. After all, you don't typically become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE by accident.

But as The Bloodline storyline has continued to evolve, Jimmy and Jey have been given the spotlight on the microphone more often than usual, and former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that they have knocked it out of the park.

"These two dudes, these twin brothers have surpassed any and all expectations that the company has had for them," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie." "And they've always been able to wrestle their asses off."

At Night of Champions, Jimmy turned on Roman Reigns which signaled the beginning of the end of The Bloodline as we knew it. Then on the June 16 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Jey finally made his decision — punctuating it with a superkick to Reigns as well.

Now we turn our attention to Money in the Bank this Saturday, which will host a Bloodline Civil War as The Usos take on Solo Sikoa and Reigns. Prinze continued to praise the decorated twins and how they've pulled off the Bloodline story.

"I can't say enough good things about these dudes," he added. "It's just awesome that they were able to pull this story off. Without them being as talented as they are, this thing falls apart ... And in this case, every single son of a b**** in the story can talk."

With the once-dominant faction imploding, it remains to be seen how many more layers The Bloodline could still reveal. In the meantime, The Usos will look to distance themselves from "The Tribal Chief" once and for all with their showdown on Saturday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.