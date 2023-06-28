AEW Grand Slam Could Be Returning This September

While much has been made about AEW's never-ending onslaught of big summer shows, including All In at London, England's Wembley Stadium this August, and All Out in Chicago, Illinois this September, there's been little word so far on the future of "Grand Slam," a mega special likely consisting of a live "Dynamite" and taping of "Rampage" staged at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York over the last two Septembers. That changed somewhat today when AEW President Tony Khan hinted on "Busted Open" that "Grand Slam" was in the cards for the company in September, though he didn't elaborate further.

Also on Wednesday, however, Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian provided a strong clue on when "Grand Slam" could occur, tweeting out the date "September 20th," along with a photo from last year's "Grand Slam" special. While AEW has provided no confirmation at this time, the date would seem to suggest that "Grand Slam" episodes of "Dynamite" and "Rampage" will be produced on that date at Arthur Ashe.

Should the date be accurate, "Grand Slam" would take three days before the official end of summer, and would serve as the finale of a loaded slate of AEW shows. The date lines up with past editions of "Grand Slam," which took place on September 22, 2021, and September 21, 2022, respectively. As such, the September 20 date would represent the earliest AEW has ever held a "Grand Slam" show.

This year's "Grand Slam" will be the first for AEW since it introduced its newest TV show, "Collision," earlier this month. It remains unclear whether "Collision" and Ring of Honor, which has taped before and after "Collision," will be part of "Grand Slam," or if the event will continue to be focused on "Dynamite" and "Rampage" only.