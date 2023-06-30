Sting Was Reportedly Supposed To Avoid Table Spot At AEW Forbidden Door 2023

It's been quite a week for AEW star Sting, with the industry veteran taking part in a high-profile trios match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday before participating in a thrilling Tornado Tag match in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." Sting was involved with table spots during both matches, with the veteran on the table during Sunday's match and flying through the air during Wednesday's.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan was for Sting to move out of the way on Sunday, with Guevara hitting the table while Sting got out of the way. However, the WWE Hall of Famer reportedly didn't move fast enough, and the result was him taking at least some of the brunt of Guevara's impact. Because it wasn't planned for Sting to be hit, Meltzer writes that Sting had to get up without selling Guevara's move in order to do his part for the match's finish.

Sting's team prevailed at both Forbidden Door and "Dynamite," with the matches marking the first time Sting has ever wrestled against Chris Jericho in any capacity. Some have called Jericho the perfect opponent to retire Sting. While the 64-year-old Sting has acknowledged that his retirement is coming relatively soon, the AEW star doesn't have a date in mind yet and recently suggested that he intends to continue past the company's massive All In show on August 27.