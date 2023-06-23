Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Debate Possibility Of Chris Jericho Vs. Sting At AEW All In

Will they or won't they? That is the question surrounding Chris Jericho and Sting potentially facing off one-on-one before "The Icon" calls it a career. Not even two weeks ago, "The Wizard" declared when asked about the idea that "It'll never happen. Not interested." Yet on June 14's "AEW Dynamite," they came face to face for the first time ever. Now, they're scheduled for a Trios Match at Forbidden Door this Sunday, as Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki will battle Sting, Darby Allin, and a mystery partner to be revealed Saturday on "AEW Collision." But should the two square off at All In this summer? Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray had their say on "Busted Open."

"If I'm gonna go for Wembley, and I'm looking for that attraction, I would do Sting versus Jericho," Dreamer said. "I could put career versus career ... You could do hair versus hair ... Or just straight up, first time ever." While there are multiple stipulations Tony Khan could choose from, the likelihood is that this all comes down to where Sting is at. In May, Khan made it clear that he wants the legend around, saying "Truth be told, I would like Sting to compete as long as he wants." When it comes to their Trios Match this weekend, though, Ray hopes they're kept away from one another as much as possible.

"I would rather hold off and see them one on one at Wembley. I would build to it," Ray stated. "Maybe in this 6-Man, they can keep Jericho and Sting away from each other, where Jericho just gets shots in on Sting but Sting never gets his hands on Jericho. Thus, building to the match."