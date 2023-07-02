AEW Collision 7/1/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Is it just us, or is AEW pumping the breaks on MJF? He's the champion, sure, but did you know that he hasn't had a main-event match on AEW TV or PPV in two months? Since the May 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," he has:

Wrestled in the semi-main event of Double or Nothing

Opened the June 14 episode of "Dynamite"

Opened AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Opened this week's "AEW Collision"

It's just starting to get a little weird. And to make things even weirder, after he's done with the jobber squash he thought he was here for, he starts insulting the city of Hamilton and brings out "All Ego" Ethan Page, who's from Hamilton and cuts a scintillating babyface promo, eventually getting himself a championship match. The promo was good and the match was fine, but we had two big issues. First, is Ethan Page a babyface now? We have to admit that, like pretty much everyone else, we don't watch "AEW Rampage" regularly, so if this is a thing that's been happening gradually since Page's contract was taken over by Matt Hardy, we might not have known about it. The other possibility is that he was just cutting a babyface promo because he was in his hometown, but Christian Cage was in his hometown last week and ripped Toronto to shreds, so that doesn't really track either. There's a long and glorious tradition in wrestling of heels trashing their hometowns, why would Page be any different?

Our second issue is that Page looked too competitive. We know it's AEW and they love their long matches, but after he barely beat the ghost of Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door and got saved by the bell against Adam Cole on "Dynamite," it felt like MJF could have used a strong win, not a 10-minute slugfest against a former member of The Firm. Between that and CM Punk basically saying MJF's title is a cheap replica, this was not a great night for the champion, and it hasn't been a great week, and it hasn't been a great month. We're going to need AEW to remind us why we should take him seriously sooner rather than later. We probably shouldn't have more confidence in Miro.