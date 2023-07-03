Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE Raw, Clashes With Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar wasted little time making his presence known Monday night, but it was Cody Rhodes who got the last laugh. For now.

Seth Rollins kicked off "WWE Raw" in style, rattling off the winners from Saturday's Money in the Bank event, but interestingly was soon interrupted by "The American Nightmare." As Rhodes began to ask Rollins what he wanted to talk about, Lesnar's music hit and the two clashed outside the ring.

By the time the two made their way back to the ring, Rollins had made the wise decision to vacate it. And after a little back and forth, Rhodes dropped the "Beast Incarnate" with a single Cody Cutter before Lesnar made his way back up the ramp.

Rhodes has a violent history with both men, of course, having beaten Rollins three consecutive times after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, which makes his interrupting the World Heavyweight Champion all the more intriguing. As for Lesnar, business is still far from settled, with each man holding one victory over the other. With SummerSlam one month away, all signs point to the rubber match taking place then.