Brock Lesnar Reportedly In Maryland, Will Re-Ignite Cody Rhodes Feud On WWE Raw

Despite rumors surfacing ahead of WWE's Money in the Bank event that Brock Lesnar would be appearing, "The Beast Incarnate" ultimately didn't take a trip across the pond. But according to PWInsider Elite, he is in Maryland tonight ahead of "Raw," where he is set to pick up where he left off in his feud with Cody Rhodes.

"The American Nightmare" defeated Dominik Mysterio over the weekend, but his business with Lesnar remains far from settled. After suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Lesnar during the "Raw" after WrestleMania, Rhodes went on to defeat him at Backlash in May before losing to him later that month via referee stoppage at Night of Champions.

Along the way, Lesnar cost Rhodes an opportunity at the recently-revived WWE World Heavyweight Championship while also breaking his arm in a vicious backstage attack. As things stand, all signs point to a third match between the two taking place at SummerSlam in August, likely with a stipulation attached.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year, Rhodes has only suffered two losses as he's looked to "finish his story." As WWE builds toward SummerSlam, though, Lesnar won't care about that in the slightest.