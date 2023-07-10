AEW's Jim Ross Says Forbidden Door 2023 Was One Of The Best Shows He's Seen In Years

It's been a minute since AEW fans have seen Jim Ross. The Hall of Fame announcer was scheduled to be part of the "AEW Collision" broadcast when the show debuted in mid-June. But aside from calling the main event of the premiere episode, Ross has been off TV after suffering a fall just one day prior to the "Collision" debut.

Ross has stayed in tune with AEW in his absence, including checking out the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view just a week and a half ago. It's safe to say, given his comments on the most recent episode of "Grilling JR," that Ross was a very big fan of what AEW and New Japan delivered with the supershow.

"It was a great idea to do that show," Ross said. "The concept of that, I thought, was terrific. The cooperation of New Japan, the fact that there's so many guys on the AEW roster that have such a strong New Japan relationship helped us, there's no doubt about that, going forward. But I really thought that was one of the more enjoyable PPVs I can remember seeing in years. I thought the show, from top to bottom, was outstanding."