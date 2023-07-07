Spoilers For AEW's Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

As usual, tonight's "AEW Rampage" was taped following Wednesday's live "AEW Dynamite." With two Blind Eliminator tournament matchups on tonight's card, it's now known which teams made it to the semi-finals. As reported in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Big Bill and Brian Cage as well as Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia will advance on tonight's show.

Those two teams will join Wednesday's winners: the pairing of MJF and Adam Cole, and Darby Allin with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. With no official bracket for the tournament revealed, it's unclear which teams will face off in the semi-finals. However, the first round will wrap up tonight and with a live edition of "AEW Collision" taking place tomorrow, it shouldn't be long before the outlook of the semi-finals becomes clear.

The winners of the tournament are set to receive a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship currently held by FTR. Before that, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will face Bullet Club Gold's "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson in a tag team Eliminator match. Should White and Robinson win, they will also be entitled to a shot at capturing the belts.

Competitors knocked out of the first round of the Blind Eliminator tournament include previous AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, as well as "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and The Butcher. Tonight, Guevara and Garcia will defeat Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy, while Cage and Big Bill overcome Trent Barretta and Matt Sydal.