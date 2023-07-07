Vince McMahon Reportedly Backstage At Madison Square Garden For WWE SmackDown

Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" is live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is along for the ride, according to PWInsider, which reported that McMahon arrived backstage about 35 minutes before its report was published at 6:10 PM ET. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported the same just minutes later, tweeting, "Talent tells me Vince McMahon is backstage at WWE Smackdown at MSG tonight."

On one hand, it is Madison Square Garden. In that regard, McMahon's presence doesn't feel like that much of a surprise. On the other, as always, it remains to be seen what kind of impact he has on the show.

Whether he's been present or not, though, McMahon has been pretty heavily involved in WWE's creative direction for a while now. To what extent entirely remains unknown, but recently it's been reported that McMahon has been making changes remotely to a number of episodes — be it "Raw" or "SmackDown" — leaving some frustrated in the process.

As of right now, WWE is promoting that A.J. Styles will face Karrion Kross while Sheamus will once again challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on tonight's "SmackDown." Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his return to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to stand trial during a Tribal Court following his loss to The Usos at Money in the Bank.