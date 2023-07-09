Matt Hardy Heaps Praise On Recent AEW Rampage Match

Due to the size and depth of the locker room (and the amount of TV time taken up by MJF and Chris Jericho), not everyone gets to appear on AEW programming every week. But when they get a chance to shine, many really make that opportunity count. And according to Matt Hardy, the latest to do so is The Dark Order, who set out to settle a personal vendetta with "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks.

Dark Order has been on a rollercoaster of emotions since they debuted. After debuting in 2019 and recruiting for their mysterious group, they were joined by "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and became a marquee act for the company. But after the entire wrestling world unexpectedly lost their beloved leader, they were mostly relegated to their fan-favorite segments on "Being The Elite" featuring new-friend-but-not-new-member Page. So when Page chose Kenny Omega and the Bucks over Dark Order and proved to be a bad friend to them (whether he meant to or not), the trio of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver stepped up to challenge the Hung Bucks on the 100th episode of "Rampage" to prove that they're not just a joke of a faction that people can walk all over.

Just like many in the audience, Hardy recognized the intricacies of this confrontation and praised the layers of storytelling that unfolded during the match. The veteran mentioned on Twitter that Dark Order "[earned] such a well deserved spotlight" and The Elite "will unfortunately get their flowers way later than they should."

Dark Order vs The Elite was a fantastic match. It's nice to see Dark Order earn such a well deserved spotlight. #AEWRampage The @youngbucks & Adam Page are extraordinary talents that will unfortunately get their flowers way later than they should. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 8, 2023

With plenty more to explore in this story, let's hope that it can continue to unfold. But since Dark Order is dealing with The Righteous on ROH and the Elite have a Blood & Guts Match against the Blackpool Combat Club coming up, it's unclear if we'll see these two stables mix it up again or if Uno & company are satisfied with the boundary they set in order to move on.