Solo Sikoa Has A Message For The Usos On His Place In WWE's Bloodline

Solo Sikoa was at one point just the little brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, but, as of late, the former WWE NXT North American Champion has become the righthand man to his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Sikoa took to Twitter to make his allegiance clear, writing "I'm not 'lil' brother anymore." The caption accompanied a picture of Sikoa standing over a fallen Jimmy Uso in the aftermath of last Friday's "Trial of Roman Reigns," which saw The Usos laid out by Sikoa and his dominant cousin. So vicious was the post-trial beating that Jimmy Uso had to be loaded into an ambulance, while a pained, concerned Jey Uso looked on.

Sikoa joined The Bloodline in September, helping Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle, and has been a integral part of keeping Reigns' 1,000-plus days reign alive. Sikoa also interfered in Reigns' WrestleMania 39 main event match against Cody Rhodes, helping him retain.

Jimmy & Jey Uso have become fed up with Reigns, turning their back on him and leading to a tag team match at WWE Money In The Bank that saw Jey Uso snap Reigns's undefeated streak, becoming the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns since 2019. In the wake of The Usos' betrayal, Sikoa has been the sole member of the Anoa'i family to stand beside Reigns and his advocate Paul Heyman.

The feud has become filled with so much personal animosity that Sikoa and the Usos' father Rikishi has said that he might have to get involved and straighten out his family.