Mystery Partners For Blood & Guts To Be Revealed On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW will make its debut at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts next week, with a massive Blood & Guts match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club set to headline the episode. The two factions have been going back and forth in recent months, highlighted by the bloody Anarchy in the Arena match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as well as a blockbuster ten-man tag team match at last month's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in Toronto. The two rival groups will look to lay their issues to rest once and for all on the July 19 episode of "Dynamite," but there's still a mystery surrounding the final member of each team.

With BCC's Bryan Danielson currently sidelined with a fractured arm and fan-favorites The Elite consisting of just four wrestlers, both sides have been left without a fifth member for the double cage match.

In an announcement on Twitter Monday night, AEW President Tony Khan revealed both sides will confirm their respective fifth participant on this Wednesday's "Dynamite."

"With #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night," he wrote. "Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY!"

There have been rumors circling in recent weeks that former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kota Ibushi could be joining forces with long-time friend Kenny Omega, while the status of Blackpool Combat Club's final teammate remains up in the air.

This Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite" will also feature the AEW debut of teenage sensation Nick Wayne, who will square off against Swerve Strickland in singles action.