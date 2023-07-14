Adam Cole Reveals His Reaction When He Heard Where AEW All In Was Taking Place

AEW's All In show at London's Wembley Stadium is only a month away, and its ticket sales are seemingly expanding by the day. It's hard to believe it was months ago that Adam Cole, alongside AEW owner Tony Khan and Nigel McGuinness, first announced the show on "AEW Dynamite." As it turns out, it was hard for Cole to believe what he was announcing at the time as well.

In an interview with "BBC" to promote the upcoming event, Cole revealed that the excitement he displayed while making the announcement was because he himself had only just learned what AEW would be attempting.

"I was informed pretty late in the day that I would be making a special announcement," Cole said. "And it came down to the point where I was brought into the room, and they're getting me in front of a camera, and they're getting the lights set up, they're doing soundchecks. And I'm waiting for somebody to tell me what the announcement is. No one's told me. I'm going to make the announcement, but I don't know what it is. So finally, I pipe up and I go, 'Hey, what is the announcement?'

"And I was just very casually told, 'Oh, yeah, AEW's going to do a show called All In, and by the way, it's in Wembley Stadium.' My jaw hit the floor. I was like, 'Are you kidding me? The Wembley Stadium?' And they go, 'Yeah, yeah.' And then two minutes later, I made the announcement. So it all happened so, so quickly. So the genuine excitement that you see on my face in that announcement is incredibly real, considering I had just found out about it right before. It was awesome," said Cole.

No matches have yet to be announced for All In, which will be held on August 27, 2023.

