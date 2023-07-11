Bully Ray Wants To See Cody Rhodes Tap Out Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam

There are several things reportedly planned for WWE SummerSlam on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, among them being a third match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a match on last night's episode of "Raw," which, should Lesnar accept, would serve as a rubber match between the two following Rhodes' victory at Backlash and Lesnar's win at Night of Champions. Naturally, many have thoughts about how this potential match could go, chief among them Bully Ray. On "Busted Open," the WWE Hall of Famer shared his vision of what should happen at the conclusion of this Lesnar-Rhodes trilogy.

"I think we need to see Cody Rhodes pin Brock Lesnar or submit Brock Lesnar," Bully said. "Because if Cody Rhodes is going to go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Cody Rhodes is going to have to pin Roman Reigns or submit Roman Reigns.

"And what better foundation to stand on for those future promos when Roman says to Cody Rhodes, 'What makes you think you can beat me? What makes you think you can beat "The Tribal Chief?"' Cody turns around and says, 'I'm the guy that pinned "The Beast."'"

When discussing whether a pinfall or submission victory would be more valuable to Rhodes, Bully appeared to side with the idea of Lesnar tapping out. That was reinforced when Bully and co-host Dave LaGreca learned that it's been nearly twenty years since Lesnar tapped out.

"I like the tapping," Bully said. "To see Brock tap is a big, big deal."

