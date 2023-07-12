NJPW Announces Fighting Spirit Unleashed Event In October In The US

NJPW may be currently focused on the 33rd edition of the G1 Climax, set to kick off this Saturday, but there's still plenty on tap for the promotion following the tournament, including more stops in the United States. First, NJPW will hold a second Multiverse United event in conjunction with Impact Wrestling in Philadelphia this August, and then has plans for a solo endeavor this October.

That show was announced by NJPW themselves Wednesday morning, with the promotion revealing they will be running Fighting Spirit Unleashed on Saturday, October 28. The show will take place at Sam Town's Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking NJPW's first event in Sin City in over a year, when they taped four shows on September 11, also at Sam's Town. The poster for Fighting Spirit Unleashed notably featured top NJPW names, including current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA, his former Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemates Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi, Tama Tonga, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. While it remains too early for a card to be put together for the show, the poster would indicate that all these names are expected to appear, barring a change of circumstance.

As of this writing, Fighting Spirit Unleashed would be the tenth NJPW show to take place in North America this year, including their two Multiverse United shows with Impact, Battle in the Valley back in February, which featured the company in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone, and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which took place two and a half weeks ago in Toronto, Canada. It's unknown if NJPW will add more North American dates to its calendar before the end of the year.