WWE's Dana Brooke Asks For Prayers For Mother's Surgery

While Dana Brooke has had plenty to occupy her mind with in WWE, bouncing between "WWE NXT" and "WWE Raw" over the past month, a more pressing matter has developed in her personal life: her mother heading into surgery.

Via Twitter, Brooke shared that her mother would be undergoing a knee replacement. The former 24/7 Champion asked for fans to send their prayers to her and her mother prior to the operation and expressed her appreciation to those who did so.

Let's say some prayers 🙏🏼 ! Mom is going in for knee replacement surgery! Power of prayer does wonders!!! I appreciate you !!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 12, 2023

The operation for Brooke's mother comes at a time when things have been a bit hectic for the long-time WWE talent in her professional life. Recently, Brooke was the subject of heavy criticism following a match with Cora Jade on "NXT" on June 20, prompting Brooke to sarcastically note the noise herself. She would later receive support from her colleague Bayley as well as former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Since then, Brooke has continued to feud with Jade in "NXT," while also aligning herself with "NXT" newcomer Kelani James. Prior to that, Brooke appeared on "Raw" on July 3 – her first appearance on the brand since May — teaming with Tegan Nox as part of a five-way Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Brooke and Nox ultimately came up short, with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville emerging victorious.