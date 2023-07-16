AEW'S Royal Rampage To Return Next Week

With the return of AEW Blood and Guts set for July 19 in Boston, Massachusetts, the two-ring setup will once again be utilized for a second bout during that night of taping. While Blood and Guts will take place live on "AEW Dynamite," the second-annual Royal Rampage match will air two days later on the July 21 episode of "AEW Rampage." While the full list of competitors in this year's Royal Rampage match remains unknown, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, and Jeff Jarrett's squadron have all pledged to compete in the bout.

While last year's Royal Rampage, which was won by Brody King, resulted in the House of Black member receiving a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship, it is unknown what the reward for winning this year's bout will be. If the rules of the match stay the same, the bout will see competitors face off in both rings with battle royal rules, leaving the last wrestler in each ring to battle one-on-one for the victory. The match thematically borrows from WCW's World War 3 match in the 1990s, though with only two rings instead of three.

The Royal Rampage comes at a time when AEW is experimenting with several special match types and tournaments across all three of its weekly shows. While the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournaments came to an end on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" with Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale being crowned the victors, the AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament Finals will take place on July 19, with the winners' subsequent AEW Tag Team Championship opportunity coming a week and a half later on the July 29 episode of "AEW Collision."