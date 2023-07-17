Zilla Fatu Picks Sides In WWE's Bloodline Saga

The Bloodline as we once knew it has effectively crumbled. After leaving the family group in June and then cementing his position even further in recent weeks, Jey Uso appears destined for a match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. But before we get there, other members of the family are weighing in as far as who they're siding with as the battle lines are drawn. Fresh off his pro wrestling debut for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, Umaga's son Zilla Fatu shared his thoughts.

"I got Jey," Fatu told "Muscle Memory" without hesitation. "Team Jey. I got Team Jey."

When pressed on why he wasn't picking Reigns, he explained his reasoning. "I don't know, I'm just more built on respect than loyalty," he added. "So that's what, you know, is kinda going on. Roman disrespected Jey and Jimmy."

Jimmy and Jey's father Rikishi recently teased his involvement with The Bloodline following Jimmy's turn on Reigns at Night of Champions. Still, it is unclear whether or not the WWE Hall of Famer will factor in as the story progresses. After all, he is also the father of Solo Sikoa, who continues to do the enforcing for Reigns. As things stand, there is a very clear split throughout The Bloodline. Yet even though things arguably look their bleakest for the legendary wrestling family, Fatu maintains they are still a unit of some sorts.

"But you know, we all family at the end of the day. All families have hiccups, ups and downs," he added. "But this, y'all stay tuned. It's gonna get crazy."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Muscle Memory" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.