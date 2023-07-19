NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Could Be Teasing A New Finisher In WWE

After reluctantly agreeing to Thea Hail's idea for a submission match stipulation on last night's "WWE NXT," Tiffany Stratton has now started teasing a submission finisher on social media. The "WWE NXT" Women's Champion posted a clip from last night's show onto her Twitter account, hinting at what fans might be able to expect at NXT Great American Bash without giving too much away.

Prettiest submission ever loading.... https://t.co/2PlAr7pGnn — Tiffany Epiphanies (@tiffstrattonwwe) July 19, 2023

For context, Stratton's existing finisher is known as the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. While it's unclear what submission move Stratton intends to put into practice, her intentions are quite clear: after tapping out to Hail multiple times, Stratton wants to return the favor and retain her title.

Great American Bash is set to take place on July 30 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. In addition to Hail challenging Stratton in a submission match, Carmelo Hayes is set to defend the "WWE NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov, and new North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will defend against Mustafa Ali. Additionally, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will try to capture the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship from Gallus, and Roxanne Perez will face Blair Davenport in a singles match.

Stratton has held the "NXT" Women's Championship since WWE NXT Battleground in May, when she defeated Lyra Valkyrie in a match Stratton has referred to as the most memorable finish of her career. The victory came in the culmination of a tournament to decide the new champion after Indi Hartwell vacated the title upon being called up to the main roster.