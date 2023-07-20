Backstage News On Original Plans For ROH Death Before Dishonor Card

Following the news that Eddie Kingston was originally slated as Claudio Castagnoli's opponent for Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor, a new report is shedding some more light on the multiple shakeups that occurred in the build to the pay-per-view.

The initial plans for Kingston to challenge Castagnoli were altered when New Japan Pro-Wrestling offered Kingston an opportunity to compete in its G1 Climax tournament. After ROH owner Tony Khan agreed to let Kingston take part in the NJPW event, Khan shifted course to Castagnoli versus Mark Briscoe as Death Before Honor instead. Due to a knee injury, though, Briscoe was subsequently pulled from the title match.

According to Fightful Select, ROH officials were informed of Briscoe's injury a couple of weeks ago. Upon this confirmation, officials then crafted alternative plans for Castagnoli to defend his title against PAC, a match that was finalized in the aftermath of Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite."