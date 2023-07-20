Backstage News On Original Plans For ROH Death Before Dishonor Card
Following the news that Eddie Kingston was originally slated as Claudio Castagnoli's opponent for Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor, a new report is shedding some more light on the multiple shakeups that occurred in the build to the pay-per-view.
The initial plans for Kingston to challenge Castagnoli were altered when New Japan Pro-Wrestling offered Kingston an opportunity to compete in its G1 Climax tournament. After ROH owner Tony Khan agreed to let Kingston take part in the NJPW event, Khan shifted course to Castagnoli versus Mark Briscoe as Death Before Honor instead. Due to a knee injury, though, Briscoe was subsequently pulled from the title match.
According to Fightful Select, ROH officials were informed of Briscoe's injury a couple of weeks ago. Upon this confirmation, officials then crafted alternative plans for Castagnoli to defend his title against PAC, a match that was finalized in the aftermath of Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite."
Samoa Joe's Changing Schedule
In another surprise twist, Fightful Select also reports that Briscoe was originally set to challenge Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship at Death Before Dishonor. This would've served as a rematch of their Supercard of Honor bout, which saw Joe retain his title via referee stoppage. Those plans were ultimately scrapped as Joe was scheduled to take a step back from his in-ring duties in an effort to promote the new "Twisted Metal" series. With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, though, Joe's media appearances were canceled, and he was once again available to wrestle at Death Before Dishonor.
Shane Taylor and Dalton Castle were initially set to face off in the final of the ROH World Television Championship Eliminator Tournament at Death Before Dishonor. Once Joe's ROH return was solidified, the final was expedited to the July 20 episode of "ROH on HonorClub." Castle won that contest and will challenge Joe for his title at Death Before Dishonor Friday night.