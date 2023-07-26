Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell Arrested For Driving Under The Influence In Georgia

Former WCW wrestler Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was arrested on July 13 in Cobb County, Georgia, according to records from the Cobb County Sheriff's Department. Bagwell was pulled over at 1:30 p.m. local time and was later charged with two misdemeanors: speeding and driving under the influence of drugs.

In recent years, Bagwell has undergone a public struggle to stop using drugs and alcohol, with the former WCW star providing regular updates on his health and sobriety. Last month, during an online Q&A with Eric Bischoff, Bagwell revealed that he had recently received his nine-month sobriety chip after entering rehab in August of last year.

Fellow WCW alumni "Diamond" Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts have been vocal supporters of Bagwell, with Page even inviting Bagwell to live in his home to help him stay sober, just as he had invited Roberts to do in the past. Last year, Page revealed that he had filmed a reality series with Bagwell, documenting his journey to sobriety.

Bagwell is best known for his time in WCW, including membership in the NWO and eventually Bischoff's New Blood faction. After WCW was purchased by the WWF in 2001, Bagwell briefly worked there but was let go several months later.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).