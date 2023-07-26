Buff Bagwell Clarifies His Recent Arrest, Offers Sobriety Update

Following this morning's report that former WCW star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was arrested earlier this month for driving under the influence of drugs, Bagwell has taken to social media to clarify the situation. According to Bagwell (via Twitter), his arrest was based on a previous offense and he is currently almost 11 months sober.

Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn't document a recent trip out of state properly — Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) July 26, 2023

This is certainly good news for Bagwell's friends and fans, as the former NWO member has long been engaged in a public battle for sobriety. Last August, Bagwell checked himself into a rehab facility with the support of his friend "Diamond" Dallas Page. Page invited Bagwell to live with him to work on his recovery, filming the process for a reality series.

It's currently unknown when and where the series focusing on Bagwell will appear, but Page has teased the involvement of a major cable network. Along with Bagwell, the series will focus on other individuals going through recovery, with all five moving into DDP's "Accountability Crib."

Back in February, fellow wrestling veteran Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who himself worked to get sober with the help of DDP, had an ominous warning for Bagwell: take recovery seriously, or it could mean the end of his life. Like Bagwell, Roberts documented his recovery process, culminating in a documentary titled "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).