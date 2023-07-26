AEW's Kip Sabian Pays Backhanded Compliment To International Champion Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy has been having an incredible run as the AEW International Championship. After winning the title from Pac in October – back when it was the AEW All-Atlantic Championship — Cassidy has since gone on to defend the title a record 25 times, braving all sorts of challengers and the mounting injuries that have come along the way. It's impressive enough that the new AEW producer-coach is even getting his flowers from rival wrestlers — like Kip Sabian.

The AEW star — and the man who once loved wearing a box over his head — took to Twitter last night to put his differences with Cassidy aside and declare that people were out of their minds if they didn't have Cassidy in this year's conversation for wrestler of the year. Sadly, personal animosity still managed to get the best of Sabian, closing out his thoughts with an insult.

All flirting, distaste, heartbreak and rivalries aside. If you don't have @orangecassidy in your list for wrestler of the year after the amount of bangers he's had since winning this title, you're mental. (Still think he's an bellend though)#AEWDynamite https://t.co/mTuFclALED — Kip Sabian 🏴‍☠️ (@TheKipSabian) July 26, 2023

If anyone should know how impressive Cassidy's International Title reign has been, it would be Sabian, who was No. 9 on the list of Cassidy's challengers. When they did battle at Battle of the Belts V in January, Cassidy retained. But Sabian proved to be one of Cassidy's more difficult opponents, effectively getting inside of the champion's head before and during the match.

Sabian's tweet was prompted by Cassidy looking to make 26th successful title defense tonight on "AEW Dynamite." This time, he faces first-time challenger AR Fox, who received the shot at the request of Cassidy's on-and-off partner, Darby Allin, last week.