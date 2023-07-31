WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Details How Bruce Lee Has Inspired Him

Legendary martial artist Bruce Lee is undoubtedly a strong influence on many in the world of professional wrestling, and that includes former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee. Speaking on "Under the Ring," Wes Lee shared which of Bruce Lee's words of wisdom still inspire him to this day.

"One of my favorite sayings is from Mr. Bruce Lee: 'Be like water,'" Lee said. "You should be able to fit into any position that you need to be in, and still make an impact with whatever it is that you're doing, and ... that's kind of my thing. No matter what position you put me into, I'm going to shine in some way, shape, or form." Lee then began talking about how he handled the different variety of opponents he faced while holding the North American Championship.

"When all of the opponents would step up, I quickly assessed their strengths [and] their weaknesses, compared them to mine, and adjusted," Lee continued. "That's what you have to do, especially — especially — when you're doing open challenges because, again, you never know who's going to step up."

Wes Lee lost the "WWE NXT" North American Championship to Dominik Mysterio on the July 18 edition of "WWE NXT," bringing a record-breaking title reign to an end. The match drew excellent ratings, and people backstage at WWE were said to be very happy with Mysterio and Lee.

Following his title loss, Lee appeared on "NXT" to confront Mysterio. The segment set up a Triple Threat match at The Great American Bash on July 30, with Mysterio defending the "WWE NXT" North American Championship against Lee as well as Lee's original opponent for the show, Mustafa Ali — another performer whose name is a nod to a famous fighter.