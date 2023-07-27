AEW Rampage Spoilers: New No. 1 Contenders For AEW World Tag Team Championship

As usual, "AEW Rampage" was taped last night following "AEW Dynamite," this time in Albany, New York. The Friday night show included the tag team battle royale announced on "Dynamite," deciding new number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship currently held by FTR. With PWInsider reporting the events from last night's "Rampage" taping, it's now clear which team came out on top.

Following their stint in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Big Bill and Brian Cage won the battle royale. Before Cage and Big Bill have a chance to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, however, FTR has a defense on the books for this Saturday's "AEW Collision."

The winners of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, will face FTR with the title on the line. Once that has been decided, Cage and Big Bill will face the winners, but a date and location for that match have yet to be announced.

The company has two significant events looming ahead, with All In taking place on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England while All Out will take place the week after in Chicago, Illinois. It's unclear whether Cage and Big Bill will have a month-long feud with the AEW World Tag Team Champions to build to one of those events, or if they'll challenge for the titles on an episode of television sometime in the weeks ahead.

In addition to the battle royale, last night's "Rampage" included former AEW Women's World Champions Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose facing off, with Shida walking away victorious. Additionally, after it was announced that Scorpio Sky had suffered an injury, Komander stepped in to compete in Sky's previously announced match against Kip Sabian, with Komander winning.