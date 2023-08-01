WWE's Cody Rhodes Names His Favorite Thing AEW Has Done Since He Left

Early last year, Cody Rhodes made the decision to leave All Elite Wrestling, where he held a position as an Executive Vice President. Rhodes says he departed AEW due to a personal issue, showing up months later at WWE WrestleMania. In a recent interview with Forbes, Rhodes was asked if there were any AEW moments that have caught his attention since he left.

"My favorite thing they've done since I left... that is an interesting question," Rhodes replied. Taking some time to think about his answer, Rhodes then had a response. "Ricky Starks. I love what Ricky's doing. He surprised me at the Royal Rumble and just showed up backstage. There's grainy security footage that you can still find of Ricky backstage, but that's just him. I love seeing guys like Ricky and [MJF] doing well in AEW. It's great seeing all the talent I trained with and worked with at the Nightmare Factory growing and really making a name for themselves."

Starks is currently engaged in a feud with CM Punk on "AEW Collision." After defeating Punk in the finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament in questionable fashion, and a tag bout the following week, the two will have a rematch this Saturday. The match will have Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat stepping in as a special guest referee.

This is also a big week for Rhodes, as a documentary focused on his wrestling career was released on Peacock. Additionally, Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the third match-up between the two, meant to break their tie. While no stipulation has been announced as of yet, it remains a strong possibility as a way to close out their feud.