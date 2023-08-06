Dakota Kai Happy To Witness IYO SKY's SummerSlam Victory

Dakota Kai made a surprise appearance at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, popping into the ring to celebrate IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship victory alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates.

Kai tweeted, "So beyond happy @itsBayleyWWE and I got to witness @Iyo_SkyWWE become champion, a full year after we debuted together .. through all the ups and downs, we love each other sm. Thank u Detroit and #SummerSlam for the warm welcome, see u, love u x"

The moment took place following the triple threat match between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair, which did see the "EST Of WWE" win the WWE Women's Championship. However, her run with the title was brief and lasted just minutes as Bayley and SKY made a surprise appearance, attacking Belair as SKY then cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase, hitting her signature moonsault to win her first singles title on the main roster.

Bayley and SKY celebrated as Kai then made a surprise appearance for the first time since suffering her torn ACL injury back in May. However, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she had to be there due to how big of a moment it was. Despite Kai's appearance, fans shouldn't expect to see Kai back in the ring anytime soon as she confirmed that she's still a ways away from being medically cleared.

Kai also went on to say that there is a doozy of a story regarding what it took to actually get there on time, which is something that Kai is set to reveal the next time she goes live on Twitch.