Brock Lesnar Reportedly Injured At WWE SummerSlam 2023

Brock Lesnar showed his respect to Cody Rhodes after losing to the "American Nightmare" at WWE SummerSlam, but the "Beast Incarnate" likely earned respect in his own right due to the fact he worked the bulk of the match injured.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar was injured early on in the encounter, much like Roman Reigns was during the main event later that night. It is unclear the exact spot where Lesnar got hurt or how serious the injury was, but he managed to get through the entire match and there didn't appear to be any visual issues that impacted the quality of the encounter between the Superstars.

It is expected that Lesnar is now going to be taking time away from WWE, even though he was advertised for some events later this year at one point. Lesnar turned himself back to being babyface with his post-match handshake, which was not a planned spot according to Paul Levesque. However, the "Beast" isn't expected to be back in WWE until the build toward the WWE Royal Rumble begins in January.

Lesnar is then expected to be involved in WWE television between the Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 40, working the part-time schedule that fans have become accustomed to with him. The former WWE Champion was spotted enjoying his time away from the ring on stage with country music artist Zach Bryan at a concert earlier this week, singing along with him as they entertained the fans, showcasing a different side of his personality.