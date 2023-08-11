Charlotte Flair Vs. Asuka Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

As we prepare to witness the fallout from SummerSlam take place on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," a new match has been added to the card. WWE announced Friday afternoon that Charlotte Flair will take on Asuka in a singles match, six days removed from their triple threat championship contest at last Saturday's premium live event, in which neither woman emerged triumphant.

This is far from the first singles contest between the two multi-time former women's champions, who met for the first time at WrestleMania 34, the night Flair ended Asuka's years-long undefeated streak. Tonight's "SmackDown" match will, in fact, be their 13th televised singles encounter. Of the previous 12 contests, Flair has won six (including one victory by disqualification and another by count-out) while Asuka has won five (with one DQ victory). Their most recent encounter, which took place on the June 30 episode of "SmackDown" while Asuka was still WWE Women's Champion, ended in a no contest due to the interference of Bianca Belair. It was Belair who ultimately won the SummerSlam triple threat match and the championship — before immediately losing the title to IYO SKY after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Flair vs. Asuka joins two other announced matches — AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross and a United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Santos Escobar — as well as a segment that will see Jimmy Uso return to "SmackDown" after betraying his brother Jey at SummerSlam, kicking off the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of The Bloodline.