WWE SmackDown Preview 8/11: Jimmy Uso Confronts Roman Reigns, Theory Vs Escobar, More

Picking up where WWE SummerSlam left off last Saturday, tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will see Jimmy Uso make an appearance after costing his brother Jey a world title match against their cousin, Roman Reigns. Reigns looked confused after Jimmy's involvement last week, with tonight's segment hopefully clarifying the status of their relationship. Both Reigns and Jimmy Uso are advertised to appear tonight, making it highly likely that Jey Uso shows up to find out what his brother was thinking.

Along with that, Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Championship against Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order. Escobar advanced to the finals of the recent United States Championship Invitational Tournament, where he faced stablemate Rey Mysterio. Due to an injury on Mysterio's part, Escobar won the tournament and will have a chance to end Theory's lengthy title run.

The only other segment currently announced for tonight's "SmackDown" is a match between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross, seemingly continuing the feud between Kross and The O.C. Last month, Styles defeated Kross in less than two minutes on the Madison Square Garden episode of "SmackDown." The former two-time NXT Champion will look to last a little longer tonight, or to possibly even defeat "The Phenomenal One" in singles action.

Though an appearance hasn't been announced yet, SummerSlam saw IYO SKY cash in her Money in the Bank contract, defeating Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship just moments after Belair pinned Asuka to win the title. It's likely safe to expect an update on the title picture tonight, possibly along with some follow-up on storylines such as Shayna Baszler's victory over Ronda Rousey and the newly-formed alliance between the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.