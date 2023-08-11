Why Matt Hardy Wasn't A Fan Of Jimmy Uso Turning On Jey At WWE SummerSlam

If there's one thing that has driven the narratives surrounding WWE in 2023, it's the question of whether Roman Reigns should still be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Many thought Reigns should have lost the title to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber; many more thought he should have lost it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Now, coming off a historic SummerSlam, the question has turned to the Usos — not just whether Jey should have beaten Reigns, but whether his brother Jimmy should have turned on him to facilitate Reigns' victory, despite both men having left Reigns' stable, The Bloodline, in recent weeks.

On the latest episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, AEW star and former multi-time WWE tag team champion Matt Hardy came down on the negative side of the debate.

"Maybe they have some ingenious plan worked out, and it's gonna turn into a story that blows us all away," Hardy said. "I would rather have not seen Jimmy turn on Jey, in the big scheme of things. I loved the fact that the Usos had been such an important part of the story, I loved the fact that they had each other's back, and I loved that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go with his brother. And just for Jimmy to come back, I mean, it's very WWE-ish, right?"