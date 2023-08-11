Why Matt Hardy Wasn't A Fan Of Jimmy Uso Turning On Jey At WWE SummerSlam
If there's one thing that has driven the narratives surrounding WWE in 2023, it's the question of whether Roman Reigns should still be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Many thought Reigns should have lost the title to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber; many more thought he should have lost it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Now, coming off a historic SummerSlam, the question has turned to the Usos — not just whether Jey should have beaten Reigns, but whether his brother Jimmy should have turned on him to facilitate Reigns' victory, despite both men having left Reigns' stable, The Bloodline, in recent weeks.
On the latest episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, AEW star and former multi-time WWE tag team champion Matt Hardy came down on the negative side of the debate.
"Maybe they have some ingenious plan worked out, and it's gonna turn into a story that blows us all away," Hardy said. "I would rather have not seen Jimmy turn on Jey, in the big scheme of things. I loved the fact that the Usos had been such an important part of the story, I loved the fact that they had each other's back, and I loved that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go with his brother. And just for Jimmy to come back, I mean, it's very WWE-ish, right?"
'I wouldn't have wanted to split up the Usos'
Hardy's comments come shortly before the newest episode of "WWE SmackDown," which has been advertising Jimmy's return to The Bloodline as he prepares to once again acknowledge Reigns as "The Tribal Chief." Hardy reiterated that it's always possible WWE has something up their sleeve, but questioned the logic behind breaking up a tag team that many consider to be the greatest WWE team of all time.
"I wouldn't have wanted to split up the Usos, because I think they're a great tag team, I think they're most valuable when they're together, as opposed to feuding against each other or having a big match on a big PLE," he said. "I would rather have seen Jimmy return to it and still have Jey's back in some way. I don't know where I would have taken the angle, I haven't really thought about that. I try and sit back and enjoy it, watching just as a spectator ... But I wasn't crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back up with Roman."
Hardy, of course, is no stranger to the idea of being part of an all-time great WWE tag team with his brother, with whom he would eventually feud. He and Jeff Hardy won tag title gold nine times in WWE; they also wrestled each other in eight televised WWE singles matches, including an Extreme Rules match at WrestleMania 25 after an intensely personal feud. Jimmy and Jey Uso have never wrestled each other in a singles contest.