Date Set For NJPW's Return To The UK With Royal Quest III

Before All Elite Wrestling went "All In" on Wembley Stadium or WWE clashed at the castle, New Japan Pro-Wrestling had Royal Quest. First held in 2019 in the Copper Box in London, NJPW is set to write another chapter in its history of bringing Strong Style to the United Kingdom.

NJPW announced that Royal Quest III will be held on October 14, returning to the Copper Box after last year's Royal Quest II was held in the Crystal Palace. NJPW has already announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will be in London for the event, as will G1 Climax 33 winner Tetsuya Naito, with more announcements set to come soon.

There is no word on whether or not this year's Royal Quest will stream live. The first Royal Quest streamed live, albeit with technical difficulties, while last year's event was taped and made available later on demand. NJPW has been featuring more PPV events that are an extra charge for NJPWWorld subscribers, with the upcoming All-Star Junior Festival USA set to be a PPV. The show will take place after NJPW's Destruction Tour, which will take the promotion around Japan for much of September and the first couple weeks of October, with major events in Kobe on September 24 and Ryogoku on October 9.

Last year's Royal Quest II was notable for hosting a match between FTR and Aussie Open that was praised as one of last year's best feats of in-ring action, with the reception to the bout making FTR's Dax Harwood emotional. The first Royal Quest was headlined by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki.