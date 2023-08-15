Tony Khan Declines To Comment On CM Punk Post-Collision Promo, Subsequent AEW Reports

AEW President Tony Khan is remaining silent about the rumored backstage issues following CM Punk's controversial promo after last Saturday's "AEW Collision."

Khan was a recent guest on the "Battleground Podcast" where he declined to comment on the Punk promo and the other reports regarding the backstage issues in the company and deviated to talk about another topic.

"No, not really [if he wants to talk about Punk]. I think it was a great show Saturday night and I don't have any further comment to that, but I'm glad people are still very interested in our wrestlers and what's happening after the wrestling shows," said Khan when asked if he had anything to say about the Punk promo on "Collision." "I think I'm going to try to have a couple of great shows this week, but certainly there has been a lot of interest in what's happening in AEW, in and out of the ring."

Punk took a shot at "Hangman" Adam Page on last week's "Collision" after the show went off the air, stating that The Elite star can't sell merchandise as he can. Punk reportedly didn't get approval from AEW management to make those comments on Hangman. Recent reports have stated that Punk regrets making the comments regarding Page's merchandise sales and that he even apologized to Page.

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan handles the situation, which is seemingly getting out of hand, and if the company decides to use the real-life feud between Punk and The Elite into a storyline. Back in the ring, Punk will have to now turn his attention to his All In opponent, which is likely going to be Samoa Joe.