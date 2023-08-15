Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises FTR For Making Him A Fan Of New AEW Tag Team

Freddie Prinze Jr. lavished praise on AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and declared that their match against an AEW tag team made him a fan of them.

On a recent edition of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. critiqued the August 5th edition of "AEW Collision," where he reserved special praise for the tag team match between FTR and the team of Big Bill and Brian Cage.

"I don't think I've ever given them, I don't know if we've given them any love on this show, outside of like, 'We respect them,'" Prinze Jr. began. "These dudes [FTR] wrestled Brian Cage and Big Bill and they made — Cage and Bill are responsible for this too — but they made them look like a team I want to watch wrestle for the next ten years. All four men did a great job in this match.

"Big Bill and Brian Cage have something that I don't think ... I think they know they have something, and they got to figure out what that is. They looked awesome as a team."

The former WWE writer said that both Bill and Cage have a great physique and look great together as a team, and then went on to discuss what made the match special.