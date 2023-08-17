Konnan Names The Only Two Stories In AEW He Thinks Are Good

Konnan is not one to hold back his opinions of pro wrestling, especially with AEW. The veteran star revealed the only two stories he likes that are currently happening in the Tony Khan-owned promotion on his "K100" podcast.

The first storyline that the former WCW star enjoys is the bromance of the summer between AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.

"What's the majority of their [Cole and MJF] fans — nerds, geeks, not disparaging, not demeaning, it is what it is, right?" said Konnan. "That gets over with that fanbase, the trampoline-jumping, and the best friend s***t and all that, they are eating that up."

The tag team partnership started due to the Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament, which they ended up winning on the July 19 episode of " AEW Dynamite," and later went on to face the AEW Tag Team Champions FTR on "AEW Collision."

In the end, Cole and MJF didn't capture the titles, but still kept their "friendship." Konnan stated that the second storyline that he likes in AEW is about Chris Jericho, the end of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Jericho's relationship with Don Callis, which turned sour during this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."