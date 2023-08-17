WWE Star LA Knight Teases Confrontation With Logan Paul After He's Done With The Miz
LA Knight recently hinted at a possible feud with Logan Paul, reigniting the brief rivalry that they had from a few months ago.
Knight, who was a recent guest on WWE's "The Bump" show, discussed his recent verbal battle with The Miz on last week's "WWE Raw" and compared the former WWE Champion with a new entrant to the world of pro wrestling — Logan Paul. The former Eli Drake said that, like The Miz, Paul has also taken advantage of the opportunities given to him, but sent out a warning to the YouTuber.
"Logan Paul is another guy who reminds me of The Miz. The difference is Logan Paul is a new face to this whole thing, but they kinda remind me of one and the same," explained LA Knight. "Two guys who have gotten to ride that elevator ride straight to the top, and good for you. I can't say anything wrong with that, if they're going to give it to you, go ahead and take full advantage. But you got to understand that I'm going to come up and pull that carpet right out from under you and he might be one of the next ones."
LA Knight and Logan Paul's MITB rivalry
On last week's "WWE Raw," LA Knight came face-to-face with The Miz, and told "The A-Lister" that he is willing to go through him to get to the top of WWE. The two then brawled with each other, with Knight coming out on top in the end.
Knight and Logan Paul, meanwhile, also briefly feuded, ahead of this year's men's Money in the Bank competition. On the "WWE SmackDown" before Money in the Bank in London, England, Knight and Paul appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect segment, where the former said he respects the latter, but that he's standing in his ring. The two were a part of the men's Money in the Bank match earlier this year, which was won by Damian Priest.
Paul has had one match since Money in the Bank, which came at SummerSlam earlier this month where he faced and defeated Ricochet in a spectacular match. Knight's stock, meanwhile, has only risen and scaled new heights over the last few weeks, and with how over he is with the WWE fans, a match against a hated heel like Logan Paul could be an interesting storyline.