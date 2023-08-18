Bully Ray Thinks Tony Khan Might Get Personally Involved With AEW All In Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels AEW President Tony Khan may be inserting himself in the MJF and Adam Cole storyline, following his appearance on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray discussed the backstage segment featuring Khan, Cole, and MJF.

"I do not," replied Tommy Dreamer when he was asked if Khan was getting involved in the MJF and Adam Cole storyline. When asked by Ray what could be the possible reason for Khan to make an appearance in the segment, he explained that it was to only make the skit entertaining. "A backstage skit that's entertaining. I think it added to the skit," said Dreamer.

Bully Ray seemed to disagree with his co-host and suggested that the AEW President may be adding himself to the storyline.

"If Tony were to ever become an on-screen character, it would be done in a way where it wasn't, in your opinion, a throwaway. So, I don't know. I think he might be getting involved in some way, where last night was done for a reason. Because if it was done for absolutely no reason, I just don't get it," said the Hall of Famer.

Khan has appeared on AEW television in the past, but those appearances were to make announcements rather than be part of a storyline. Ray stuck to his guns and stated why it would be wasteful if the AEW President didn't feature in the Cole-MJF feud at All In.