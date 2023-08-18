Bully Ray Thinks Tony Khan Might Get Personally Involved With AEW All In Main Event
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels AEW President Tony Khan may be inserting himself in the MJF and Adam Cole storyline, following his appearance on this week's "AEW Dynamite."
On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray discussed the backstage segment featuring Khan, Cole, and MJF.
"I do not," replied Tommy Dreamer when he was asked if Khan was getting involved in the MJF and Adam Cole storyline. When asked by Ray what could be the possible reason for Khan to make an appearance in the segment, he explained that it was to only make the skit entertaining. "A backstage skit that's entertaining. I think it added to the skit," said Dreamer.
Bully Ray seemed to disagree with his co-host and suggested that the AEW President may be adding himself to the storyline.
"If Tony were to ever become an on-screen character, it would be done in a way where it wasn't, in your opinion, a throwaway. So, I don't know. I think he might be getting involved in some way, where last night was done for a reason. Because if it was done for absolutely no reason, I just don't get it," said the Hall of Famer.
Khan has appeared on AEW television in the past, but those appearances were to make announcements rather than be part of a storyline. Ray stuck to his guns and stated why it would be wasteful if the AEW President didn't feature in the Cole-MJF feud at All In.
Bully Ray on why Tony Khan may be involved in Cole-MJF storyline
Tommy Dreamer reiterated that the reason Tony Khan got involved in the backstage skit was to make the segment better, to which Bully Ray stated that if there is no follow-up to Khan's appearance on "Dynamite," it's a waste of a character. Ray feels that Khan could be a part of the storyline at All In, but not in the way Vince McMahon previously featured in storylines in WWE.
"I think you would save a guy like Tony for something major and this is the biggest show in the history of AEW and that is the World Heavyweight Championship match. I can see Tony somehow getting involved — involved à la Vince McMahon, probably not."
On this past week's "Dynamite," MJF and Adam Cole were brought into Khan's office and told off by the AEW President for double clotheslining people backstage. The duo apologized for their behavior and walked out of his office, with MJF muttering that Khan reprimanding him could work against him when he sits down for contract negotiations next year.
At the All In pay-per-view, Cole and MJF have a chance to win gold as a team, when they face ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in the pre-show. The duo will then close out the historic event at Wembley Stadium by fighting each other for MJF's AEW World Championship. MJF has held the title for over 270 days, with his last title defence coming against Ethan Page on the July 1 episode of "AEW Collision".