WWE Star & Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes On If He'll Be Watching AEW All In

AEW All In London is all set to go this Sunday in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, featuring "day one" stars such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page in marquee matches. But another one of those stars who helped launch AEW will not be on the show. Cody Rhodes is a former AEW Executive Vice President and All In 2018 competitor, where he defeated Nick Aldis to win the NWA World Heavyweight Title, now finds himself in WWE, looking to "finish the story" and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

But just because the "Codeman" works elsewhere now doesn't mean he can't watch an event that, in some ways, he was instrumental in helping create. Alas, when asked if he planned to watch All In during a Reddit AMA, Cody indicated that he would at least not see it live, though he offered his support towards the show nonetheless.

"I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there," Cody wrote. "I am proud of Matt/Nick for taking our creation to another level. Also shout out to my Sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves."

Rhodes will indeed be busy on Sunday, as he will compete at a WWE Supershow live event in Huntsville, Alabama. However, the event is scheduled to start at 7 PM EST, likely well after the All In broadcast will end, giving Rhodes plenty of time to check out at least some of All In, should he so desire.