AEW Stars Adam Cole & MJF Set To Appear On Hot Ones Truth Or Dab

Since forming the most beautiful friendship since Rick Blaine and Louis Renault, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, or as the kids call them, the Brochachos, have partaken in many best friend activities. That's included clotheslining people into kiddie pools, playing dodgeball at a bouncy house, and at one point having really spicy food at a Boston restaurant. Evidently, however, one spicy food adventure wasn't enough for the duo. Earlier today, Cole took to Twitter to reveal that he and MJF will be appearing on "Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab," a spinoff to the popular internet series "Hot Ones." The episode will air tomorrow on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

Much like "Hot Ones" and the TruTV game show "Hot Ones: The Game Show," "Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab" sees celebrities eating very hot chicken wings, with the catch being that they do so while playing a game of truth or dare. While this will be the first appearance of Cole and MJF on any of the "Hot Ones" shows, they are not the first wrestlers to appear, following in the footsteps of Mercedes Mone, and wrestling legends Goldberg, The Undertaker, and Steve Austin.

The truth or dare aspect of "Truth Or Dab" will serve as another test for the MJF-Cole bromance, which is days away from facing its toughest test of all. Not only will the duo open All In: Zero Hour, by challenging Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Team Titles, but they will also be main-eventing All In, with Cole challenging MJF for the AEW World Title. The duo are expected to speak on both matches tonight on "AEW Dynamite," in separate sitdown interviews with Renee Paquette.