AEW All In At Wembley Is Going To Succeed For One Obvious Reason

The build to All In has certainly not been perfect, but there is a lot more story on the undercard than many are giving the show credit for. Yes, many of these matches were booked over the last several weeks, but looking at the entirety of the card, there's a great deal of historic rivalries in play.

The addition of Eddie Kingston, and now Santana and Ortiz, to the Stadium Stampede match adds a great deal of intrigue, for example. The five-on-five match is full of performers with interconnected histories, such as the more recent tension between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley, or the long-standing hatred between Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli.

Outside of Stadium Stampede, the match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe has received a steady build over the last month, and calls on a past that dates back to their classic Ring of Honor rivalry. Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland have a lengthy rivalry of their own, from their time on the independents to their current AEW runs.

Has the build felt unorganized, and maybe a little chaotic? That's a fair assessment. However, when it comes time for the performers to do what they do best, All In has the potential to knock it out of the park.

This weekend's All In is built around MJF vs. Cole, with a lot of depth on the undercard. If previous AEW events are any indication, expect some surprises, exhilarating matches, plenty of drama, and, ideally, a satisfying conclusion to the main event, no matter who wins. If AEW's All In has the impact it's full potential, the promotion will be able to carry the momentum from this Sunday into their next major event — All Out, just one week later in Chicago, Illinois.

Disagree? So did another Wrestling Inc. writer, who said AEW All In will fall flat.