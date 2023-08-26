Tony Khan On Managing Big Personalities In AEW: 'I Can't Make Everyone Get Along'

AEW boss Tony Khan has copped criticism from the likes of Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Konnan, and other industry veterans for his handling of the infamous All Out incident, and some have even suggested that Khan went ahead with the idea of a soft roster split just to keep CM Punk and The Elite apart — preventing another ugly incident. Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Khan was asked how he manages clashing egos and wrestlers at loggerheads, and whether he prefers his employees to sort out their issues, or if he chooses to step in and play the role of peacemaker.

"The most important thing to me as the CEO is the wrestling fans," Khan responded. "I'm a huge wrestling fan, and I try to think like a wrestling fan. I want the best wrestlers here in AEW. I want the best roster. And there may be some of them that don't get along with each other backstage or on TV. It's not ideal, but it's a reality, and I can't make everyone get along. I'm not sure it's necessarily even in the best interest of pro wrestling for everybody to get along." Khan argued that despite all the backstage incidents, of which there have been many, AEW is firing on all cylinders — as evidenced by the historic ticket sales for Sunday's All In pay-per-view.

"So even though ... wrestlers backstage hate each other and don't want to be friends with each other, I think we all agree this is a really exciting time for the company," Khan said. "And it's a really exciting time for the wrestling business and for the wrestling fans."