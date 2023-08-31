AEW Dynamite 08/30/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'm not the world's biggest AEW fan, but I've really enjoyed the story of Orange Cassidy's International title reign. I've written as much in this space on several occasions. But watching him wrestle Penta El Zero Miedo Wednesday night, I got the very strong feeling that this thing is past its expiration date. I'm about 99% sure Jon Moxley is taking that title on Sunday at All Out, but I can't shake the feeling that All In was the time and the place. Because the only thing I really felt while watching Orange and Penta wrestle was a horrible sense of boredom that I rarely get when either of these guys is wrestling. And as the match went on, that boredom turned to something more like irritation, bordering on contempt.

Once, very early in these columns, I lamented the way AEW has turned the unique Orange Cassidy into just another guy on the roster who has great matches. This week's "Dynamite" felt like the culmination of that. I'm very happy for the performer himself that he's being presented as a top star, because he deserves it, but there was very little Orange Cassidy in this match. It was just a bog-standard AEW main event, complete with the standard Lord-of-the-Ring-esque parade of false finishes. Cassidy surviving a package piledriver on the apron by grabbing the bottom rope? Sure, I guess. Cassidy then kicking out of another package piledriver and the getting a flash pin for the win? Nah, sorry. I'm not usually the kind of guy who complains about wrestling needing to be realistic, but at a certain point it gets so ridiculous that it takes you completely out of what you're watching. Cassidy's International title run, which has largely been an excuse to roll him out for 20-30 minutes of epic pro graps every week or so, got more and more difficult to believe every time he notched another successful defense, but he grounded it in the human world with the storyline about his body breaking down.

This, though? This was basically Cassidy turning into John Cena. And he followed that up by cutting a very John Cena promo, which ... look, I'm sure it was nice to hear if you're an AEW fan who's had a rough week, but for me, it was the culmination of AEW taking one of their most unique characters and making him as bland as possible. The line about not having a catchphrase was funny on its face, but it also felt strangely out of place, like it didn't belong to this version of the character anymore. Now, Orange Cassidy talks in video packages, kicks out of everything under the sun, and cuts white meat babyface promos about how he'll never stop fighting because that's what AEW is, and to me, it's just kind of depressing. His promo emphasized a history of being told he's different, and I'm sure that's true. But these days, to me, he sounds just like everyone else.

Oh, and on the subject of once-unique things that are now just something everyone does, the Canadian Destroyer is officially over. We're done. Retire the move. I never want to see another one in my life.