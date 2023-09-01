Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt 'The Last Attraction Wrestler'

Upon the unexpected death of Windham Rotunda, also known as WWE's Bray Wyatt, many wrestling personalities expressed their condolences. In the midst of the mourning, though, several of Wyatt's former colleagues also shared positive memories of Wyatt's life on-screen and behind the scenes. For Freddie Prinze Jr., one of Wyatt's most charming features was his creativity. During a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," the former WWE writer recalled his previous encounters with Wyatt, which included an offer for the former WWE Champion to appear in his start-up wrestling promotion.

"[Bray was] such a creative, young man," Prinze said. "I had planned a lot of my wrestling promotion around him before he re-signed with WWE. He and I had been in discussions for that. Just a real special human being from what I knew of him. We weren't close friends, but we were working acquaintances. I know we respected one another. There was a movie I was thinking about doing that had a role that he liked a lot, playing the role of a carny. He'll be missed."

With The Undertaker in retirement, Prinze touted Wyatt as "the last attraction wrestler" left in the business.

"There's nobody that can fill that void, unfortunately," Prinze said.

In the latter half of Wyatt's WWE career, he began experimenting with more cinematic character elements, such as The Firefly Fun House, and his alter ego, known as The Fiend. In 2020, Wyatt notably faced John Cena in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match, which Cena previously described as one of the most rewarding contests of his career. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz echoed similar sentiments, as he recently recounted the "mind-bending" work Wyatt created during his run in WWE.

